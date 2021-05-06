Nio plans to start delivering cars to Norway in September

Bin Li, CEO of Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO Inc., celebrates after ringing a bell as NIO stock begins trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the NYSE in New York, September 12, 2018.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Nio announced Thursday it plans to begin deliveries in Norway in September, for the company's first entry into a market outside China.

Nio plans to first launch its ES8 SUV to the new market this year, followed by its ET7 sedan in 2022. The company anticipates expanding its local staff of 15 people to 50 by the end of the year.

The Norway venture will begin with a flagship "Nio House" store in Oslo that's slated to open in the third quarter. Four smaller showrooms are set to open in other parts of Norway next year.

More than half the new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-powered electric vehicles, according to the Norwegian Road Federation. The 54.3% proportion marked a rapid increase from 42% the prior year.