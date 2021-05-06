Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Stocks get twitchy ahead of big jobs report, Roku earnings

- Calm on the surface, cacophony underneath. Shakeouts in trendy tech and cult growth are ongoing sources of turbulence for the tape but the market as a whole absorbs and dissipates the pressure so far.
- The action continues to look more like a fitful migration from concept stocks/mega-cap secular growth toward cyclically geared global recovery/reflation plays. Industrials, materials, financials all looking sturdy and saving the overall tape from deeper pullbacks for now.
- This has been the clear story, and the market continues to validate it. But nothing says it has to carry on this way in a straight line or for much longer. In the short term, the S&P 500 continues to act as if this week's highs in the 4180s are possibly a consequential hurdle.