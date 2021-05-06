Trading bounce back helps French bank Societe Generale smash analyst expectations in first quarter

LONDON — French bank Societe Generale reported net income that beat analyst expectations for the first quarter of 2021, getting a boost from a strong performance in its global markets division.

Net income for the first quarter came in at 814 million euros ($977 million), the lender said Thursday. Analysts were expecting a net income of 204 million euros.

The company also surprised markets at the end of the four quarter with a net income of 470 million euros, and well above the 252 million euros estimated by analysts ahead of the results.

The stock is up nearly 40% year-to-date.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.