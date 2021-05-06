Teachers strive to bring more parents into personal finance education

Students wearing protective masks raise their hands in a classroom as a teacher gives a lesson remotely at a public charter school in Provo, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

It's a question many a personal finance educator has asked: What's the best way to engage my students' parents in the financial knowledge I'm teaching?

Tamara Gordon, an 8th grade social studies teacher at Centennial Academy in Atlanta, is one of them.

"Some parents think teaching personal finance education is nonsense. How do I overcome that?" she asked a panel of experts during the May 5 Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow. event, a partnership with CNBC, the Council for Economic Education and Next Gen Personal Finance.

"Sometimes you're getting that resistance because, honestly, parents feel ashamed about where they are, they feel ashamed of not knowing," said Tiffany Aliche, founder of The Budgetnista and a former schoolteacher in Newark, New Jersey.

To bridge the gap, what Aliche would do when she was teaching was gamify financial education for her students — in one game, they'd assume adult personas and practice paying bills with Monopoly money. On those days, she'd invite her students' parents to come in and play, as well.

"What your child is learning, also you, too, can learn in a way that maintains your dignity," she said. "Invite those parents into the classroom."

There are also ways to take the conversation home.

"I think you can give assignments that involve asking parents financial questions," said Dan Otter, executive director of 403(b)wise, an education advocacy service, adding that those could be about parents' first jobs, or how their families handled money.