10-year Treasury yield slips ahead of weekly jobless claims data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 1.58% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.262%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims data.

The Labor Department is set to release the number of new jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones forecast that 527,000 new unemployment insurance claims were filed in the week ended May 1.

This follows the private payroll data released Wednesday, which showed 742,000 new jobs were added in April, though this was just below the 800,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

In addition, April's nonfarm payroll is due out Friday.

Auctions are scheduled to be held Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills.