China's exports surge 32.3% in April, surpassing expectations

BEIJING — China's exports surged more than expected in April as global demand for Chinese goods remained elevated amid countries' varying stages of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. dollar-denominated exports rose 32.3% in April from a year ago, China's customs agency said Friday. That beat an estimate of 24.1% growth from analysts polled by Reuters.

Imports rose 43.1% in U.S. dollar terms, also topping expectations of 42.5% growth, based on a Reuters poll.

