Citi upgrades Tupperware to buy, says turnaround plan is gaining traction

An employee of Tupperware Brands Corporation is at work on the production line at the group's plant in Joue-les-Tours, centre France, on the day of its 40th anniversary. AFP PHOTO / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER (Photo credit should read JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images)

Tupperware's underlying business has improved even as its stock price has fallen, and it's time for investors to take advantage, Citi said in a note to clients.

Analyst Wendy Nicholson upgraded the container company to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients that there were signs Tupperware's turnaround plan, which includes new product offerings and diversifying away from direct sales, was working.