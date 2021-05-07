Covid cases are falling in 30 states with a third of Americans fully vaccinated

Darlene Grant (L) receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during a walk-up clinic at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' outdoor Reach area on May 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The rate of daily Covid infections is declining in 30 states and the District of Columbia, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, and one-in-three Americans are now fully vaccinated.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Friday shows 45% of the U.S. population with at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 33% fully vaccinated.

The country's pace of daily vaccinations held steady from Thursday's level but has been on the decline for weeks, down 38% from the peak.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

One-third of Americans are now fully vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, according to CDC data.