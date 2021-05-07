DraftKings raises full-year guidance, expecting a return in sports

Sports-betting company DraftKings reported better-than-expected loss per share and revenue for its first quarter, and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Shares were down more than 1% in the premarket after an initial pop on the report.

Here are the key numbers:

Loss per share: 36 cents vs 42 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

36 cents vs 42 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $312 million vs $236.2 million expected, per Refinitiv

DraftKings said it has 1.5 million million monthly unique paying customers as of its first quarter, holding on to the gains in made in its fourth quarter. It was expected to report 1.31 million, according to Factset.

Average revenue per monthly unique paying customer came in at $61 in the first quarter, representing a 48% increase versus the same period in 2020. The company said that was boosted by increased engagement with its iGaming and mobile sports betting product offerings, as well as cross-selling.

The company also raised its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion from a range of $900 million to $1 billion, which equates to year-over-year growth of 63% to 79%. DraftKings credited the expected return of normal sports seasons for the increase in guidance.

"The increase reflects solid performance in the first quarter of 2021, continued strong user activation due to the effectiveness of our marketing spend, well-executed launches of mobile sports betting and iGaming in Michigan and mobile sports betting in Virginia, and a modest contribution from our recently completed acquisitions," the company said. "This guidance also assumes that all professional and college sports calendars that have been announced come to fruition and that we continue to operate in states in which we are live today."

Friday's report marks the company's first full year as a publicly traded company, since it went public last April via a SPAC. The company has been able to ride growing sports betting legalization across the United States, helping expand its market reach. DraftKings is live with online sports betting in 12 states.

Currently, 21 states, plus Washington, D.C., allow online sports betting, up from 20 this past quarter. Six states legalized sports wagering but are not yet operational, and 13 states are working on legislation.

