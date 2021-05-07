European markets head for slightly higher open ahead of U.S. jobs report, as commodity prices surge

European markets are set for a higher open Friday as global stocks eye a positive week amid surging commodity prices, while investors await a key jobs report out of the U.S.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 29 points higher at 7,105, Germany's DAX is expected to climb around 68 points to 15,265 and France's CAC 40 is set to open around 20 points higher at 6,377, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific broadly advanced during Friday's trade as commodities surged to multi-year highs on optimism over the global recovery.

Stateside, stock futures are indicating a flat open on Wall Street after the reflation trade drove the Dow to another record high during Thursday's trading hours.

The U.S. Labor Department is set to publish April's jobs report at 1:30 p.m. London time on Friday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 1 million payrolls to have been added last month and the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.8% from 6%.

The report carries extra significance as the Federal Reserve assesses the strength of the labor market recovery in charting its course for monetary policy.