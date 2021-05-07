Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Roku, Square, Wingstop, Roblox & more

Key Points
- Rosenblatt reiterated Square as a top pick.
- Oppenheimer reiterated Papa John's as a top pick.
- Stifel upgraded Etsy to buy from hold.
- Citi upgraded Tupperware to buy from neutral.
- Jefferies upgraded Tilray to buy from underperform.
- RBC upgraded ViacomCBS to outperform from sector perform.
- Loop reiterated Amazon as a top pick.
- BTIG upgraded Tapestry to buy from neutral.
- Northcoast downgraded Wingstop to neutral from buy.
- Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips to strong buy from outperform.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Allegiant.
- Loop upgraded Roku to buy from hold.
- JPMorgan upgraded Brinker to overweight from neutral.
- Lightshed Partners initiated Roblox as buy.
Papa John's International Inc. signage is displayed on top of a delivery vehicle outside of the company's restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: