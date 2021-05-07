CNBC Pro

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Roku, Square, Wingstop, Roblox & more

Michael Bloom
  • Rosenblatt reiterated Square as a top pick.
  • Oppenheimer reiterated Papa John's as a top pick.
  • Stifel upgraded Etsy to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded Tupperware to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies upgraded Tilray to buy from underperform.
  • RBC upgraded ViacomCBS to outperform from sector perform.
  • Loop reiterated Amazon as a top pick.
  • BTIG upgraded Tapestry to buy from neutral.
  • Northcoast downgraded Wingstop to neutral from buy.
  • Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips to strong buy from outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Allegiant.
  • Loop upgraded Roku to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Brinker to overweight from neutral.
  • Lightshed Partners initiated Roblox as buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

