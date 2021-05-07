CNBC Pro

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel explains why inflation may only cause a blip in bull run for stocks

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jeremy Siegel
David Orrell | CNBC

Wharton School's Jeremy Siegel is forecasting a sharp rise in inflation over the next few years. However, the finance professor told CNBC on Friday that he doesn't expect it to harm the U.S. stock market.

"I believe in the next three, four years — cumulatively — we're going to have 20% inflation. Prices are going to be 20% higher three years from now, four years from now, than they are today," Siegel said in an interview on "Halftime Report."

"That could mean stock prices, wages, consumer prices, and bonds are going to be the worst thing," he said. "Real assets are going to the best thing."

