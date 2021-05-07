CNBC Pro

Microsoft is the most popular ESG stock, along with these other names

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Morgan Stanley recently said that ESG will be the defining acronym of the next decade, likely to dominate financial markets during the 2020s.
Alicia Llop | Getty Images

This week the S&P 500 ESG index underwent its annual rebalance and reconstitution, meaning there could be some shuffling in sustainability-focused funds that track the index.

In a statement S&P Dow Joes Indices said the change includes adding Tesla to the ESG index, after the company was added to the benchmark index at the end of 2020.

Ahead of the reshuffling, Bank of America looked at the stocks most commonly held in ESG funds.

