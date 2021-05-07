CDC official who issued early warnings about the threat of Covid will resign

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier speaks during a press conference today at the Department of Health and Human Services on the coordinated public health response to the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV), January 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the health expert who was among the first to sound alarms about the threat posed to the U.S. by coronavirus, is resigning from her role at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency's director confirmed Friday.

Messonnier "leaves behind a strong force of leadership and courage in all that she's done," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing. "I want to wish her the best in her future endeavors."

Walensky did not address a reporter's question asking why Messonnier was recently reassigned from her role leading the CDC's Covid vaccine task force.

Messonnier, who served as director of the agency's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016, will resign from the agency effective May 14, multiple outlets reported Friday.

She will take on a new role as executive director for pandemic and public health systems at the Skoll Foundation, a California-based organization, she reportedly told colleagues in an email.

Messonnier's resignation was first reported by The Washington Post.