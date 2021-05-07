CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Friday market notes: Growth stocks bounce amid jobs miss. Keep expectations in check

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the NYSE.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • As a one-time London School of Economics student told us, "You can't always get what you want, but…sometimes you get what you need." In the market's case, the Street thought it wanted and certainly expected a blowout April jobs number. What it got was a big downside miss, perhaps statistically noisy, which removed some nagging fear of sooner-than-later Fed tightening and allowed deeply oversold growth stocks a reprieve, juicing a one-day pop to a new S&P 500 high.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli’s Thursday market notes: Stocks get twitchy ahead of big jobs report, Roku earnings
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Wednesday market notes: Tech stocks bounce and energy wins believers
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Tuesday market notes: Big Tech decline shakes up a market that’s been idling
Michael Santoli
Read More