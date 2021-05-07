Automaker Stellantis expects employees to work remote most of the time under new plan

In this article FIATX

The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. Massimo Pinca | Reuters

DETROIT – When employees of Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, make their expected returns later this year to offices, they will do so with a new company and a more flexible work schedule. The automaker is launching a hybrid work initiative called the "New Era of Agility." The goal is to have a majority of the company's salaried workers be remote most of the time. That includes 17,000 employees in North America, a majority of whom work near Detroit, Shannon Dziuda, lead of human resources special projects for Stellantis North America, told CNBC. "We want the decision to come into a facility to be intentional and based on what works best for individuals and the company, and supports the health and wellbeing of the team," she said during an interview on Friday. Under the plan, the company anticipates employees blending remote and in-office work to average 70% remote and 30% on-site, she said. The split is a guideline, not a mandate, according to Dziuda. It does not include hourly manufacturing workers or salaried employees who need to be physically present in labs or elsewhere to do their jobs.

The decision to create such a program comes after receiving feedback from employees, many of whom have been working remotely for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dziuda. It follows similar announcements from General Motors and Ford Motor. However, GM and Ford did not release percentage guidelines. Stellantis is planning a four-to-six-week pilot of the program for about 450 employees starting in October at the company's North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Following it, Dziuda said Stellantis will make modifications to work areas and offices to meet the expected needs of all employees operating on the new hybrid scheduling. "The pilot will tell us what additional changes we may need to make to the space, both from a physical or digital perspective," she said. Employees returning to offices will be based on local and state ordinances, but Dziuda said Stellantis is currently planning to begin bringing them back toward the end of 2021 and into early next year. About 15,000 people work at the North America headquarters and tech center, including 12,000 salaried employees. About 10% are currently at the facility because their jobs require them to be in the buildings.