Threats against members of Congress have more than doubled this year, Capitol Police says

A U.S. Capitol Police patrol car drives past the fence perimeter on the east side of the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden delivers his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Threats against federal lawmakers have more than doubled so far this year compared to last year, the United States Capitol Police said Friday.

The law enforcement agency tasked with defending Congress reported a 107% increase in threats against members of Congress compared to the same point in 2020.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," the agency said in a press release posted online.

The report comes months after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed the police department and stormed the Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

The Justice Department has estimated that about 800 individuals may have been involved in the Jan. 6 attack. More than 400 alleged rioters are now facing criminal charges, and arrests are continuing. Steven Sund, who led the police department at the time of the riot, resigned on Jan. 7.

Friday's release is consistent with comments from lawmakers, who have said that their security is more at risk as a result of the political atmosphere.

In January, members of the House of Representatives sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional leaders a letter asking for broader authorization to use a congressional fund for security measures, citing increased risks.