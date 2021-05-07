Treasury yields climb with key April jobs report in focus

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced to 1.575% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.247%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday, as investor attention turns to April's jobs report, due out later in the morning.

The Labor Department is due to publish April's jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect 1 million payrolls to have been added last month and the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 5.8% from 6%.

April's jobs report is key as it will show the state of recovery in the labor market, with the Federal Reserve pledging to keep easy monetary policy in place until employment looks strong.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.