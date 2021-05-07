Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on April's huge jobs miss

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks about Friday's jobs report, which showed hiring levels in April falling wildly below expectations.

Nonfarm payrolls that month rose by 266,000, a fraction of the 1 million-plus job adds that Wall Street anticipated.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.1%, its first uptick since April 2020, when coronavirus-induced lockdowns first battered the economy.

The disappointing report comes as the Biden administration pitches the nation on a pair of massive, multitrillion-dollar spending plans aimed at lifting the U.S. out of the pandemic and overhauling the economy.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.