What's next for Israel? 70% of Israelis see a fifth election happening

Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Six weeks after Israel's fourth election in less than two years, things are starting to feel a bit like Groundhog Day.

At midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 28-day deadline to form a government expired. His failure to build a governing coalition with enough support from multiple parties means another politician will get a shot at trying it again — with another 28-day deadline.

The process goes like this: After Netanyahu's unsuccessful efforts, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin had the choice of either kicking the task of government formation to the full parliament, called the Knesset; or selecting another lawmaker from the Knesset to try to fulfil that duty. He chose the latter, appointing opposition leader Yair Lapid, chairman of the center-left Future Party (Yesh Atid).

If Lapid fails, Israel goes to another legislative election — its fifth since 2019.

As unprecedented as that would be, 70% of Israelis believe the country is headed for a fifth vote, according to a survey by the Israeli Voice Index for April 2021 published by think tank the Israel Democracy Institute.

People aren't optimistic: A majority of the country believes that negotiations to build a new coalition government led by Netanyahu's opponents will fail.

But Israel's president doesn't seem to think so.

"[It] is clear that … Yair Lapid could form a government that has the confidence of the Knesset, despite there being many difficulties," Rivlin said in a speech Wednesday. Lapid received recommendations from 56 Knesset members, while the other key contender for the appointment, far-right former settler leader and defense minister Naftali Bennett, got only seven.

Rivlin described Israel as being "caught in a maze – if not a political crisis – for some time now."

The political gridlock reveals a country more divided than ever. Meanwhile, political players representing Israel's Arab minority have made historic electoral gains, and getting their buy-in will now be essential for Lapid and his allies to succeed.