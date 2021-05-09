Fauci says face masks could become seasonal after Covid pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies at the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Capitol Hill in Washington, April 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON — White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that people may decide to wear masks during certain seasons when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent.

"I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly if you look at the data it diminishes respiratory diseases, we've had practically a non-existent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominately against Covid-19," Fauci said during an interview on NBC Sunday program "Meet the Press."

"So it is conceivable that as we go on a year or two or more from now that during certain seasonal periods when you have respiratory borne viruses like the flu, people might actually elect to wear masks to diminish the likelihood that you'll spread these respiratory borne diseases," he added.

Fauci's comments come less than a month after the Biden administration announced a relaxation of federal public health guidance on wearing masks outdoors.