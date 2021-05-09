Commerce Secretary says ‘all hands on deck’ to avert supply disruptions after pipeline cyberattack

Storage tanks stand at the Colonial Pipeline Co. Pelham junction and tank farm in Pelham, Alabama, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Sunday said the federal government is working to avoid supply disruptions after Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the country's largest fuel pipeline, temporarily suspended all operations due to a ransomware attack on Friday.

"This is what businesses now have to worry about," Raimondo said during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Unfortunately, these sorts of attacks are becoming more frequent. They're here to stay."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the ransomware attack and the F.B.I. said it's working closely with Colonial Pipeline and government partners to address the situation.

The Department of Energy is monitoring potential impacts to fuel supply and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is coordinating with the company.

Colonial Pipeline said it learned Friday that it "was the victim of a cybersecurity attack" and has since shut down 5,500 miles of pipeline that carry nearly half of the fuel supplies on the East Coast, raising fears of spot shortages of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

"It's an all hands on decks effort right now," Raimondo said. "We're working closely with the company, state and local officials to make sure that they get back up to normal operations as quickly as possible and there aren't disruptions to supply."