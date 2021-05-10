Asia-Pacific markets open higher after U.S. jobs report missed expectations

A pedestrian looks at an electronic quotation board showing numbers of the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on September 11, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Stock markets in Asia-Pacific opened higher on Monday following "a big miss" in the U.S. jobs report released Friday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose around 0.85%, while the Topix was 0.89% higher.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.51% while Australia's ASX 200 inched up 0.67% in early trade.

The widely watched U.S. jobs report for April came in weaker than expected. The report showed U.S. employers added 266,000 net payrolls last month and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

But Wall Street had only a mild reaction to the bad news. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.7% last week, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%. Despite a 0.9% rally in the week's final session, the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.5% over the same period.