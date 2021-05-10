Biden prepared to take additional steps after Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack

Fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm on May 10, 2021 in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Monday that his administration was prepared to take additional steps as the energy sector grapples with a colossal cyberattack targeting one of the largest fuel pipelines in the nation.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline paused its operations and notified federal agencies that it had fallen victim to a ransomware attack.

The attack, carried out by the criminal cyber group known as DarkSide, forced the company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the nation's East Coast fuel supply. Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in the system becoming inoperable. Criminals behind these types of cyberattacks typically demand a ransom in exchange for data release.

The Department of Energy is leading the federal government response in coordination with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense. A spokeswoman for FireEye Mandiant confirmed to CNBC that the U.S. cybersecurity firm was working with Colonial Pipeline following the incident.

Biden said that since the attack that struck the jugular of America's pipeline system, he has received regular briefings on the matter. The president said that his administration does not have intelligence to support claims that Moscow directed the ransomware attack. He added that he would still discuss the situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"So far there is no evidence from our intelligence people that Russia is involved although there is evidence that the actor's ransomware is in Russia, they have some responsibility to deal with this," Biden said from the White House.

The Kremlin has previously denied claims that it has launched cyberattacks against the United States.