These cybersecurity stocks could benefit from the Colonial pipeline attack, says Goldman

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
FireEye information analysts work at the company's office in Milpitas, California.
Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

The cyberattack that knocked a key U.S. gas pipeline offline should be another positive for the stocks in growing cybersecurity industry, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients on Monday.

A criminal group known as DarkSide is responsible for the attack on pipeline company Colonial, according to the FBI. Colonial said Monday afternoon that it hoped to have the pipeline running again by the end of the week.

The news did not seem to boost cybersecurity stocks as a whole on Monday, but Goldman said the event could help accelerate the long-term growth for the companies.

