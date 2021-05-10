Hug with 'care and common sense,' Boris Johnson says as lockdown rules for England ease

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a virtual news conference inside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, March 18, 2021.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that England will be moving to the next stage of its coronavirus lockdown easing program on May 17.

Indoor facilities such as movie theaters and hotels will reopen, but with some capacity limits in place. Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to welcome customers inside again, and indoor household mixing will be allowed to resume for groups of up to six people.

People will also be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people.

Johnson said social distancing rules will remain for public places, but people can make their own judgement in private.

When asked about hugging, Johnson said at a news conference Monday, "People should do it if you think it's appropriate, if you think the risks are very very low."

"But you should exercise care and common sense. And clearly with unvaccinated people there must be a greater risk of transmission than with those who have had vaccination," he added.