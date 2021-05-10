Cramer to Robinhood traders: These are the economic recovery stocks to know

A worker loads an aluminum coil onto a loading dock at the Arconic manufacturing facility in Alcoa, Tennessee.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday detailed a number of economically sensitive stocks that novice traders should know in order to take advantage of the pandemic recovery.

The U.S. economy is expected to grow this year at its fastest annual pace in decades, and investors are adjusting their positioning out of stay-at-home winning tech stocks like Zoom Video and into sectors like energy, financials, materials and industrials.

On "Squawk on the Street," Cramer said he believes a certain percentage of the millions of new retail investors who began trading during the pandemic have struggled to find success during this cyclical rotation.

However, the "Mad Money" host said stocks like aluminum maker Alcoa are critical for investors on platforms such as millennial-favored Robinhood to know.