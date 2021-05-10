European markets head for positive open, following global trend higher

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Monday, following positive momentum in other global markets.

London's FTSE is seen opening 27 points higher at 7,154, Germany's DAX 56 points higher at 15,438, France's CAC 40 up 27 points at 6,389 and Italy's FTSE MIB 100 points higher at 24,483, according to IG.

The positive start to the trading week in Europe reflects bullish sentiment elsewhere. U.S. stock futures inched higher in the overnight session Sunday evening, suggesting that the major U.S. equity indexes could trade at or near records when regular trading opens in New York.

The moves in extended trading came after last week's trading ended on an upbeat note with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hitting fresh all-time highs on Friday.