How long does it really pay to wait to claim Social Security? Getting these benefit questions wrong could cost you

Chances are that deciding when to claim Social Security likely will be one of the biggest retirement choices you will ever make.

Yet a recent survey from MassMutual found that many pre-retirees are getting key facts about the program's rules wrong — and just one mistake can hurt you financially.

The firm recently gave a 12-question true-or-false quiz to 1,500 people ages 55 to 65 who have not yet claimed their benefits.

Just 54% of respondents were able to correctly identify whether their benefits will continue to increase if they delay claiming retirement benefits past age 70. The answer is no.

Moreover, if you delay past 70, you can only go back six months to make up for lost monthly checks, said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual.