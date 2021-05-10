Here are the new health savings account contribution limits for 2022

Americans will be able to stash away more money in health savings accounts next year.

Individuals with self-only coverage will be able to save up to $3,650 in an HSA in 2022, the IRS announced Monday. Those with family coverage will be able to save $7,300.

HSAs are tax-advantaged accounts available to individuals enrolled in a high-deductible health plan.

Those contribution limits are a $50 and $100 increase for self-only and family coverage, respectively, relative to the 2021 HSA maximums. The IRS raised the limits to account for inflation.