This 25-year-old first generation immigrant's side hustle brings in $1,200 a month by helping people manage their finances

Maria Melchor founded FirstGenLiving in the summer of 2020 as a space for first generation immigrants, college students and young professionals to unpack "their histories with money and design healthy financial lives."

The 25-year-old's own background as a first generation immigrant in the United States inspired her to start her business and influences her approach to her own finances, as CNBC Make It profiled earlier this year.

Currently, Melchor earns money from coaching sessions with clients, in which she helps them with tasks like rolling over IRAs or talking through their financial histories and anxieties. Many people, she's found, simply need someone to talk with about their money. She is also considering introducing an online course or group sessions to reach more people.

Melchor is currently a permanent U.S. resident and is applying for her citizenship. She moved to Connecticut from Veracruz, Mexico, when she was 9, and has lived in New York since she graduated from college in 2018. It took her years to learn how to budget and manage her personal finances, as it wasn't something that her parents, who both came to the U.S. as adults, knew much about.

"My parents are very, very hardworking. They always have been," Melchor told CNBC Make It. "But given that my dad and my mom were undocumented for a while … we were pretty poor."

Since college, she's immersed herself in personal finance content, building up her own savings and creating her own budgeting system. She is not a certified financial professional, and she does not advise people on how to invest their money. Rather, she aims to help other immigrants like herself and anyone else who might not know the basics of money management.