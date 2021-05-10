Tesla, GM and Visa among the 'Memorial Day trade' stocks to play, Jim Cramer says

With a holiday and the summer months on the horizon, CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday revealed a list of stocks that have a history of rising on what's dubbed the "Memorial Day trade."

"If you buy these summertime stocks the trading day before Memorial Day weekend, which is in three weeks, and then sell them one to 15 days later, you tend to make a bundle," Cramer said on "Mad Money."

"I happen to think that each of these stocks works as a longer-term investment right now."

The summertime stocks are companies that historically get a boost in business during the warmest part of the year, particularly anything related to the outdoors and consumer spending. Car and retail sales are usually on the rise, Cramer noted.

The trade playbook, which is championed by the well-regarded market guru Larry Williams, includes General Motors, Newell Brands and Camping World, among others.