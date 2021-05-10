CNBC Pro

JPMorgan upgrades iHeartMedia, says stock can rally nearly 30% from here

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
The iHeartMedia application is displayed for a photograph on an Apple iPhone in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A bet on podcasting is paying off for iHeartMedia, JPMorgan said in a note to clients Monday.

Shares of the audio content company surged 14% on Friday after iHeart's first-quarter results were stronger than expected, with podcast revenue up 142% year over year.

Analyst Sebastiano Petti responded by upgrading the stock to overweight from neutral, saying the company had several paths for growth in the quarters ahead.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProAtlantic Equities downgrades Intel to underweight, says new chip plants won't allow it to catch AMD
Jesse Pound34 min ago
CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Live Nation to buy, says 2022 will be a big year for the return of concerts
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProBarclays downgrades Oracle, says the stock's comeback has gone far enough
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More