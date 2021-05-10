JPMorgan upgrades iHeartMedia, says stock can rally nearly 30% from here

The iHeartMedia application is displayed for a photograph on an Apple iPhone in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A bet on podcasting is paying off for iHeartMedia, JPMorgan said in a note to clients Monday.
Shares of the audio content company surged 14% on Friday after iHeart's first-quarter results were stronger than expected, with podcast revenue up 142% year over year.
Analyst Sebastiano Petti responded by upgrading the stock to overweight from neutral, saying the company had several paths for growth in the quarters ahead.