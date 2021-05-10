Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, SolarEdge, DraftKings, Facebook & more

Key Points
- Jefferies upgraded Live Nation to buy from neutral.
- Citi downgraded Facebook and Alphabet to neutral from buy.
- JPMorgan upgraded iHeartMedia to overweight from neutral.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Intel to underweight from neutral.
- Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge to buy from neutral.
- Raymond James upgraded PNC to outperform from market perform.
- Barclays downgraded Oracle to overweight from equal weight.
- Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
- Cowen reiterated its buy rating on DraftKings.
Tim Cook at Apple Event
Source: Apple
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: