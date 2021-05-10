CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, SolarEdge, DraftKings, Facebook & more

Michael Bloom
  • Jefferies upgraded Live Nation to buy from neutral.
  • Citi downgraded Facebook and Alphabet to neutral from buy.
  • JPMorgan upgraded iHeartMedia to overweight from neutral.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Intel to underweight from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge to buy from neutral.
  • Raymond James upgraded PNC to outperform from market perform.
  • Barclays downgraded Oracle to overweight from equal weight.
  • Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy rating on Apple.
  • Cowen reiterated its buy rating on DraftKings.
Tim Cook at Apple Event
Source: Apple

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

