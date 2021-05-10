CNBC Pro

Santoli's Monday market notes: Pressure returns on tech stocks

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the NYSE.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Friday's bounce in tech looking like a reprieve and not a pardon. High pressure and low conviction in growth names continues, but the clockwork bid in cyclical beneficiaries still holding the broad market pretty harmless near record highs. It doesn't always work so neatly and fit so well into a popular recovery narrative, but for now it is.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProThe stock market continues to keep sellers at bay, offering few reasons to fight the tape
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Friday market notes: Growth stocks bounce amid jobs miss. Keep expectations in check
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli’s Thursday market notes: Stocks get twitchy ahead of big jobs report, Roku earnings
Michael Santoli
Read More