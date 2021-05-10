Singapore's foreign minister says Covid won't go away completely, warns against complacency

Crowds thronged Singapore's shopping belt, Orchard Road, in preparation for the festive season on Dec. 12, 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SINGAPORE — Covid-19 is "permanent" and subsequent waves of infections will be a normal occurrence in the coming years, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told CNBC.

"Covid-19 is endemic in humanity, which means it's not ever going to go away completely," Balakrishnan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"And the reason it's not going to go away completely is because it's been widespread throughout the world, it's sufficient critical mass, the rate of mutations and new variants will keep going, and the level of human immunity will also wax and wane," he said.

The minister, who was a medical doctor before entering politics, also warned that now may be a "more dangerous period" for vaccinated people who may be complacent as well as those who are unvaccinated and lack protection against Covid.

Balakrishnan said vaccination is critical, and that people who have received Covid shots develop fewer symptoms and experience less severe disease, even when they're infected. But vaccination alone is not the panacea to an "exponential explosion" in Covid cases.