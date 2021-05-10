SolarEdge's slide offers a buying opportunity, Bank of America says in upgrade

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a buy rating on Monday, saying the stock's post-earnings sell-off is overdone.

Shares of the solar inverter company are down nearly 20% this month, after management warned during the company's first-quarter earnings call that higher shipping costs could hit margins going forward. The chip shortage has also weighed on the solar sector in recent weeks.

"We emphasize the dramatic downturn for SEDG post earnings as well overdone on exacerbated supply chain concerns," Bank of America wrote in a note to clients. "Against a positive long-term outlook and clearly robust demand backdrop, we view the latest underperformance as presenting a buying opportunity," the firm said.