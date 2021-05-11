This newly-acquired AI imaging tech looks deep inside supermarket produce before it goes bad

Apeel, a California-based company tackling global food waste, announced Tuesday that the company has made its first acquisition: a software start-up named ImpactVision which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to track the chemical composition of food throughout its shelf life.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Apeel was most recently valued at $1.1 billion following a December funding round that included World Bank Group and Temasek Holdings, according to PitchBook.

In 2012, Apeel engineered a plant-based edible coating that can make produce last two to three times as long. It has been tested on dozens of different types of fruit and vegetables but is commercially available for avocados, organic apples and citrus fruits (mandarins, lemons, limes, finger limes).

The coating is extracted from lipids that come from the same produce to which the coating is ultimately applied. The water-based solution extends shelf life by preventing oxidation and water loss, from the grocery store to the consumer's home, though due to the proprietary nature of its science, Apeel does not disclose extensive details on the formula.

"ImpactVision's technology can predict the internal quality of food products from hyperspectral images. When this ability to 'see beyond the borders of human vision' is combined with Apeel's shelf-life extension technology, the potential to fundamentally transform produce supply chains to reduce post-harvest loss, optimize distribution and lengthen shelf-life is enormous," said ImpactVision founder Abi Ramanan in a statement announcing the deal.