CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood says recent sell-off is not the end of the tech trade, 'exponential' growth ahead

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Sooner Than You Think conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Alex Flynn | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Star fund manager Cathie Wood defended the innovation sector on Tuesday, explaining that the recent weakness in tech stocks will ultimately reverse course and can't be compared to the bubble top of 2000.

"Many consider what has happened in the last three months to be the beginning of another, or the equivalent of, the tech and telecom bust. We do not believe that's the case in the least," Wood said during an Ark Invest webinar on Tuesday.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProHere’s how top international fund managers are navigating Covid spikes, chip shortages
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProCathie Wood talks about her top disruptive ideas, including Netflix and Tesla
Thomas Franck
CNBC ProThird Point's Daniel Loeb is bullish because of easy policies. Here’s what he’s betting on
Yun Li
Read More