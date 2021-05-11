CNBC Pro

CNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi set to pick her favorite Asian investments

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks with Sri Jegarajah and Jian Shi Cortesi.
CNBC

Asia stocks specialist Jian Shi Cortesi joins CNBC Pro to tell Sri Jegarajah about China's critical importance to the global economy — and names the winners as countries around the world end lockdowns.

A stream of her conversation will be available to CNBC Pro subscribers at 2:30 p.m. SIN/HK or 6:30 a.m. GMT on Wednesday, May 12. Please refresh this page if you do not see a player below at that time.

Currently investment director at GAM, which manages more than $136 billion in assets for clients in 14 countries, Cortesi has spent her career in research and portfolio management of Asian equities and is responsible for the GAM China Evolution Fund and GAM Asia Focus Equity Fund.

As of May 4, the China Evolution Equity fund has a 5-year annualized return of 22.16% and 3-year annualized return of around 12.84%.

Watch the CNBC PRO Talks here:

