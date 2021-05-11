CNBC PRO Talks: Asset manager Jian Shi Cortesi set to pick her favorite Asian investments

Asia stocks specialist Jian Shi Cortesi joins CNBC Pro to tell Sri Jegarajah about China's critical importance to the global economy — and names the winners as countries around the world end lockdowns.

Currently investment director at GAM, which manages more than $136 billion in assets for clients in 14 countries, Cortesi has spent her career in research and portfolio management of Asian equities and is responsible for the GAM China Evolution Fund and GAM Asia Focus Equity Fund.

As of May 4, the China Evolution Equity fund has a 5-year annualized return of 22.16% and 3-year annualized return of around 12.84%.

