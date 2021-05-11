Ex-UAW president sentenced to 21 months in prison in union corruption scheme

- Former UAW President Dennis Williams was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his involvement in stealing union funds and embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
DETROIT – A former president of the United Auto Workers who took part in a scheme along with other union officials that embezzled at least $1.5 million in member funds for lavish trips, golfing, alcohol and other luxuries was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months in prison.
Dennis Williams is the highest-ranking union official to be sentenced as part of a multiyear corruption probe into the prominent American union. He is one of 15 people to have been charged, including three Fiat Chrysler executives and his successor who is awaiting sentencing.
Williams pleaded guilty in September to conspiring with other union officials to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Under terms of the agreement, Williams' sentence would be between 18 months and 24 months.
Federal prosecutors recommended the maximum sentencing guidelines for Williams, who led the union from 2014 to 2018. In court documents, they described Williams as being intricately involved with the illegal activities and living a "double life."
"Dennis Williams tried to live two lives. On the one hand, at public events, he excoriated the things that were 'wrong in the United States of America' because union members 'cannot buy the things they build,'" assistant U.S. attorneys wrote last week in a sentencing memo. "But in private, he exploited the hundreds of thousands of UAW members that he led."
In a separate memo, Williams' lawyers argued he should not spend more than one year and a day in federal prison. They touted him as a "devoted family man" and Marine veteran who made "mistakes."
"Mr. Williams' life – until his conviction – was a great American success story," they wrote. The lawyers blamed his successor, Gary Jones, a regional director under Williams, for much of the maleficence.
Family members as well as others, including actor Danny Glover, submitted letters to the court in support of Williams. Glover, in a letter, said he "worked closely" with Williams for six years when the UAW was attempting to organize workers at Nissan Motor in Mississippi.
Prison sentences for those involved charged as part of the federal probe have ranged from 60 days to 5½ years. Ex-Fiat Chrysler executive Alphons Iacobelli, who led the company's labor relations, received the lengthiest sentence, however it was recently reduced to four years from 5½ years.
In December, the UAW and federal prosecutors agreed to end the corruption probe into the union under a civil settlement that included an independent monitor overseeing the organization for six years.
Other requirements under the deal include the union conducting a memberwide vote to potentially reform its voting process and making certain repayments, including a $1.5 million payment to the Internal Revenue Service. The UAW has already paid back about $15 million to training centers for improper chargebacks uncovered by officials.