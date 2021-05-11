CNBC Pro

Why Fundstrat's Tom Lee says the 'epicenter' stock rally is still in its early days

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Tom Lee said Tuesday he still sees plenty of room for economically sensitive stocks to keep rallying.

In an interview on CNBC's "TechCheck," the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said his view is informed partly by recent conversations he's had with his firm's clients after months of touting this group of so-called "epicenter" sectors.

"For the first time maybe since we've been recommending epicenter, last week, we got finally some investors to take a look at these cyclicals," Lee said. "So I think it's just the door has finally opened. We're probably in stage zero of stage 30."

Fundstrat's current basket of epicenter sectors consists of industrials, energy and, most recently, financials, which just replaced materials.

