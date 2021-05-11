Overwhelmed by trying to stick to a budget? This strategy could help

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

Managing your finances and setting a monthly budget can be challenging.

But if you're overwhelmed with where to start, the 50-30-20 strategy can simplify the process.

The plan divides your income into three broad categories: necessities, wants, and savings and investments. Here's a closer look at each.