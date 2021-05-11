This couple's hand sanitizer business generated over $7 million in sales after Covid shut down their live event company overnight

You probably didn't go to a live concert in 2020.

The majority of festivals, fairs and sporting events were canceled across the globe in 2020 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Alex and Kelsey Carroll's company, Toss Up Events, designed and operated unique fan experiences at major sporting events across the country.

Cancellations filled their calendar one by one as stay-at-home orders were issued across the country.

So the Carrolls had all of their employees pack up their equipment and return it to the company's headquarters in Dallas. They had no idea when business would be back.

Kelsey Carroll came up with the idea to build custom hand sanitizer stations they could use when their live event business started up again. The couple, who have two toddlers, created Stand Up Stations to capitalize on their new business idea.

Within 11 days, they had a product ready to sell. They converted their traveling employees into a remote salesforce and started selling to every business they could. In 2020, the company generated more than $7 million in sales.

Check out this video to learn more about how the couple built their business and to hear their top advice for any potential entrepreneurs.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.