Hundreds of colleges say Covid vaccines will be mandatory for fall 2021

With the latest announcements from the State University of New York and the City University of New York, hundreds of thousands of students will now be required to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the SUNY and CUNY boards will require proof of vaccination for all students attending in-person classes this fall, and he encouraged all private universities and colleges to adopt the same guidelines. Already, Ithaca College and Cornell University have said vaccinations will be mandatory.

"The state's new vaccination requirement — contingent on full FDA approval — will be another step in restoring normal campus activity this fall," said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, in a statement.

Across the country, a growing number of other colleges and universities have also said vaccinations will be mandatory for the fall of 2021, including California State University and the University of California, which impacts more than 1 million people.

They join a host of other schools that have made similar announcements, including Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, Wesleyan University, Grinnell College, Bowdoin College, George Washington University, American University, Emory University, Duke University; Brown University; Northeastern University, the University of Notre Dame; Syracuse University, Rutgers University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, DePaul University, Vassar College and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Even more institutions are likely to follow, according to Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

Across the country, campuses struggled to remain open over the last year as fraternities, sororities and off-campus parties drove sudden spikes in coronavirus cases among undergraduates. Meanwhile, students overwhelmingly declared remote school a poor substitute for being in the classroom.

As eligibility and access for Covid vaccines expands, schools must consider how a vaccine mandate can help higher education get back on track, Pasquerella said.