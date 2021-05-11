Photos show rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians amid rocket attacks

Flames and smoke rise during Israeli airstrikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2021.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that his country will increase its airstrikes against Gaza militants as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

Since Monday evening, some 26 Palestinians — 16 militants, nine children and a woman — have reportedly been killed in Gaza in Israelis strikes. Rockets fired by Gaza militants killed two Israeli civilians and wounded 10.

Netanyahu said the militant group Hamas, which rules in Gaza, would "receive blows now that it didn't expect."

On Monday, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police outside Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the city has seen its worst violence in years. The increased tensions have come amid a confluence of factors, including a pending Israeli Supreme Court ruling in a case brought by right-wing Israelis seeking to evict some Palestinian residents of an east Jerusalem neighborhood.