CNBC Pro

Jefferies upgrades Nike to buy, says stock can rally 40% from here

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A pedestrian walks past American multinational sport clothing brand, Nike store and its logo seen in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Sneaker and apparel giant Nike shows no signs of slowing down in the coming years and there is room for its stock price to race ahead, according to investment firm Jefferies.

Analyst Randal Konik upgraded the stock to buy from hold on Tuesday, saying in a note to clients that company appears poised to have healthy growth and expanding margins on several fronts within its business.

One reason that Jefferies is bullish on the continued growth for Nike is that the forced work-from-home experiment during the pandemic may cause a lasting trend in office clothing, whether remote or in-person.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks the 'inexpensive' China stocks to buy right now
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, SolarEdge, DraftKings, Facebook & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProAtlantic Equities downgrades Intel to underweight, says new chip plants won't allow it to catch AMD
Jesse Pound
Read More