Jefferies upgrades Nike to buy, says stock can rally 40% from here

Sneaker and apparel giant Nike shows no signs of slowing down in the coming years and there is room for its stock price to race ahead, according to investment firm Jefferies.

Analyst Randal Konik upgraded the stock to buy from hold on Tuesday, saying in a note to clients that company appears poised to have healthy growth and expanding margins on several fronts within its business.

One reason that Jefferies is bullish on the continued growth for Nike is that the forced work-from-home experiment during the pandemic may cause a lasting trend in office clothing, whether remote or in-person.