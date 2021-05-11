CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: A full breakdown of the sell-off and the mini-panic in tech

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders on the NYSE, May 3, 2021.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Pre-market mini-panic in growth/tech spread to the cyclicals and created a little flush to the downside and now some tentative dip-buying, with the stuff down the most getting some relief.
  • It still looks like a messy, fitful rotation toward recovery themes from both "safe" and speculative growth, though with tougher seasonal setup and fewer known catalysts for incremental excitement over the GDP/consumer-spending/reflation stories. Good macro message, uncertain equity risk/reward.

