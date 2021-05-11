CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Chevron, Walmart, Home Depot & more

Michael Bloom
  • Oppenheimer initiated Coinbase as outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Steel to overweight from equal weight.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods to neutral from overweight.
  • Loop upgraded Shopify to buy from hold.
  • BTIG downgraded Real Real to neutral from buy.
  • Stephens initiated Porch Group as overweight.
  • Cowen reiterated Chipotle as a top pick.
  • Stephens upgraded Centene to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi upgraded Wynn to neutral from sell.
  • BMO upgraded Activision Blizzard to outperform from market perform.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Home Depot and Walmart.
  • Cowen resumed Tilray as outperform.
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Citi.
  • Jefferies upgraded Nike to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Roblox.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded DuPont to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Chevron.
  • Truist upgraded The Trade Desk to buy from hold.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

