Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Chevron, Walmart, Home Depot & more

Key Points
- Oppenheimer initiated Coinbase as outperform.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Steel to overweight from equal weight.
- Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods to neutral from overweight.
- Loop upgraded Shopify to buy from hold.
- BTIG downgraded Real Real to neutral from buy.
- Stephens initiated Porch Group as overweight.
- Cowen reiterated Chipotle as a top pick.
- Stephens upgraded Centene to overweight from equal weight.
- Citi upgraded Wynn to neutral from sell.
- BMO upgraded Activision Blizzard to outperform from market perform.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Home Depot and Walmart.
- Cowen resumed Tilray as outperform.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Citi.
- Jefferies upgraded Nike to buy from hold.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Roblox.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded DuPont to buy from hold.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated its overweight rating on Chevron.
- Truist upgraded The Trade Desk to buy from hold.
