What to watch today: Wall Street set for a lower open as tech stocks remain under pressure

This morning's earnings calendar will see the latest quarterly numbers from Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Hanesbrands (HBI), Aramark (ARMK) and Perrigo (PRGO), while Electronic Arts (EA), FuboTV (FUBO) and Lemonade (LMND) are among the companies reporting after the closing bell.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report — the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover — is out at 10 a.m. ET, with economists expecting it to show 7.5 million job openings as of the end of March. That would be up from the 7.4 million openings seen at the end of February.

U.S. stock futures indicated a lower open Tuesday, a day after a tech-led sell-off saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq post their largest one-day percentage losses since March 18. Dow futures implied an opening drop of around 142 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were further in the red. (CNBC) The tech-heavy Nasdaq has had a less-than-merry start to May, already down 4% this month and sitting 5.2% below its most recent record close. The 30-stock Dow continues to outperform the other averages, going negative only Monday in a late sell-off, and it remains up 2.6% for May. Despite its 1% tumble Monday, the S&P 500 also remains modestly higher for the month.

The Covid vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech could be given to children ages 12 to 15 on emergency use basis as soon as this week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the companies' application to lower the age eligibility, and the next step is a review of the shot for adolescents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee. The group, which is expected to support giving the shot to kids, has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.



The Biden administration is willing to take additional steps in response to the recent ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, President Joe Biden said Monday. The FBI confirmed criminal cyber group DarkSide was behind the attack. While Biden said "there is evidence that the actor's ransomware is in Russia," he indicted the U.S. did not have evidence to back up claims that Moscow directed the cyber hit. Biden added that he plans to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation. (CNBC)

After proactively shutting down operations on the more-than-5,500-mile pipeline following the attack, Colonial Pipeline said Monday it has a goal of "substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week." The company said it has already restored service on parts of the system, which is a critical part of U.S. petroleum infrastructure. (CNBC)



The triple-mutant Covid variant spreading throughout India as the nation grapples with a severe outbreak is now considered a "variant of concern," an official from the World Health Organization said Monday. That means the highly transmissible variant known as B.1.617 has become a global health threat. Existing vaccines are still considered effective against the variant, but WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove indicated there's some evidence it could evade some of the vaccine protections. (CNBC)



A Chinese start-up that has earned the reputation as "Uber for trucks" could publicly file this week for a U.S. stock exchange listing, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal could value Full Truck Alliance at as much as $30 billion. Full Truck Alliance, which links truck drivers to people who want to ship items, received backing last fall from SoftBank and Tencent. The company may raise around $1.5 billion from its initial public offering. (CNBC)



The federal agency that investigates traffic crashes released its preliminary report into the fatal wreck involving a Tesla (TSLA) vehicle last month in Spring, Texas, which attracted national attention after local authorities indicated their investigators believed nobody was in the driver's seat at the time of the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board, in its preliminary probe released Monday, has not reached a determination about what led to the crash, including whether the operator misused the car's driver-assistance features. (CNBC)

Attorneys general from 44 U.S. states and territories called on Facebook (FB) to scrap its plans to make a version of Instagram for kids under age 13, pointing in part to negative impacts social media has on children's health. Concern over Facebook's plans was a theme that developed during a congressional hearing in March. Facebook said it has "just started" exploring this Instagram option, adding any version for kids it develops would not show ads. (CNBC)



L Brands (LB) will spin off Victoria's Secret into a separate entity, instead of selling the lingerie brand, the company announced Tuesday. L Brands said its board determined it would obtain a better valuation through the spinoff than a sale. The transaction is expected to close in August, putting Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works into two publicly traded firms. (CNBC)

NBC announced it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, saying the organization behind the awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is not diversifying its ranks quickly enough. The HFPA has been under fire in Hollywood in recent months due to concerns around diversity and for its coverage of the entertainment industry. NBC, which is owned by CNBC's parent company Comcast (CMCSA), said it is "hopeful" it will be able to air the show in January 2023. (CNBC)